Nominations sought for Notable Marketing Executives feature

BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Marketing Executives feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of the Notable Marketing Executives in southeastern Wisconsin. The nomination deadline is Friday, June 12.

Nominated individuals must work in the southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Jefferson, Washington, Walworth and Sheboygan counties).

- Advertisement -

Nominees must serve in a senior level role at their organization and have been in the industry for 5 or more years.

Nominations should show nominee’s measurable specific impact on the clients they have served.

Nominees also should have assumed a leadership position outside of their own organization including professional organizations and civic/community service initiatives.

- Advertisement -

Nominees should have mentored or sponsored other professionals and/or performed pro bono work.

We will accept up to three submissions per organization.

The honorees will be featured in the Aug. 19, 2024 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

- Advertisement -

Notable Marketing Executives is part of BizTimes Media’s Notable series of noteworthy southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

BizTimes Media last recognized Notable Marketing Executives in 2021.