Transportation & Logistics

Nominations sought for Notable Leaders in Supply Chain & Logistics feature

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff

BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Leaders in Supply Chain & Logistics feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of southeastern Wisconsin’s Notable Leaders in Supply Chain & Logistics. The nomination deadline is Friday, Aug. 15.

Nomination criteria includes:

  • Nominated leaders must work in the southeastern Wisconsin area (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Jefferson, Walworth and Sheboygan counties).
  • Nominees must serve in a senior-level role in their organization and have worked in their industry for five or more years.
  • Nominees should also participate in a professional organization and/or civic or community service initiatives.
  • Nominees should have mentored or sponsored other professionals.

The honorees will be featured in the Sept. 22 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Leaders in Supply Chain & Logistics is part of BizTimes Media’s Notable series of noteworthy southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

