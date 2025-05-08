Nominations sought for Notable Leaders in STEM feature

BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Leaders in STEM feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of southeastern Wisconsin’s Notable Leaders in STEM. The nomination deadline is Friday, May 16.

Nomination criteria includes:

Nominees must be employed in the fields of science, technology, engineering or math.

Nominated leaders must work in the southeastern Wisconsin area (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Walworth, Jefferson and Sheboygan counties).

Nominees must serve in a senior-level role in their organization and have worked in a STEM field for five or more years.

Nominees should also participate in a professional organization and/or civic or community service initiatives.

Nominees should have mentored or sponsored other professionals and/or performed pro bono work.

The honorees will be featured in the June 23, 2025 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Leaders in STEM is part of BizTimes Media’s Notable series of noteworthy southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.