Insurance

Nominations sought for Notable Leaders in Insurance feature

By BizTimes Staff

BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Leaders in Insurance feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of southeastern Wisconsin’s Notable Leaders in Insurance. The nomination deadline is Friday, Aug. 29.

Nomination criteria includes:

  • Nominated leaders must work in commercial insurance in the southeastern Wisconsin area (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Jefferson, Walworth and Sheboygan counties).
  • Nominees must serve in a senior-level role in their organization and have worked in their industry for five or more years.
  • Nominees should also participate in a professional organization and/or civic or community service initiatives.
  • Nominees should have mentored or sponsored other professionals and/or performed pro bono work.

The honorees will be featured in the Oct. 6 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Leaders in Insurance is part of BizTimes Media’s Notable series of noteworthy southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

