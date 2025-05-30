Nominations sought for Notable Latino Leaders feature

BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Latino Leaders feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of southeastern Wisconsin’s Notable Latino Leaders. The nomination deadline is Friday, June 13.

Nomination criteria includes:

Nominated Latino leaders must work in the southeastern Wisconsin area (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Jefferson, Walworth and Sheboygan counties).

Nominees must serve in a senior-level role in their organization.

Nominees should also participate in a professional organization and/or civic or community service initiatives.

Nominees have made significant contributions to advancing equity and inclusion in the workplace and/or in southeastern Wisconsin.

Nominees should have mentored or sponsored other professionals and/or performed pro bono work.

The honorees will be featured in the July 21, 2025 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Latino Leaders is part of BizTimes Media’s Notable series of noteworthy southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.