Nominations sought for Notable BIPOC Executives feature

BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable BIPOC Executives feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of the Notable BIPOC Executives in southeastern Wisconsin. The nomination deadline is Friday, Jan. 17.

Nomination criteria includes:

Nominated leaders must work in the southeastern Wisconsin area (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Jefferson, Walworth and Sheboygan counties).

Nominees must serve in a senior-level role in their organization and have worked in their industry for five or more years.

Nominees should also participate in a professional organization and/or civic or community service initiatives.

Nominees have made significant contributions to advancing equity and inclusion in the workplace and/or in southeastern Wisconsin.

Nominees should have mentored or sponsored other professionals and/or performed pro bono work.

Up to three submissions will be accepted per organization.

The honorees will be featured in the Feb. 24, 2025 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable BIPOC Executives is part of BizTimes Media’s Notable series of noteworthy southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.