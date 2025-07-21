Log In
People in the News

Nominations sought for Notable Alumni feature

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff

BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Alumni feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of southeastern Wisconsin’s Notable Alumni. The nomination deadline is Friday, Aug. 1.

Nomination criteria includes:

  • Nominated leaders must work in the southeastern Wisconsin area (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Jefferson, Walworth and Sheboygan counties) to qualify.
  • Nominated leaders must have graduated from a higher-education institution in Wisconsin.
  • Higher education institutions include both four-year and two-year schools. Degrees could include technical diplomas, associate’s, bachelor’s or graduate degrees.
  • Nominees must be currently serving in a senior-level role at their organization (three levels or fewer from the president). Nominees should also participate in a professional organization and/or civic or community service initiatives, particularly at their alma mater.
  • Nominees should have mentored or sponsored other professionals and/or performed pro bono work.

The honorees will be featured in the Sept. 8 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Alumni is part of BizTimes Media’s Notable series of noteworthy southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

