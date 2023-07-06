Nominations sought for Notable Alumni feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Alumni feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of the Notable Alumni in southeastern Wisconsin. Nominations are due on Friday, July 14.

Nominated leaders must have graduated from a higher-education institution based in the southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Walworth and Sheboygan counties). Higher education institutions include both four-year and two-year schools. Degrees could include technical diplomas, associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees.

Nominees must be currently serving in a senior level role at their organization (three levels or fewer from the president).

The honorees will be featured in the Aug. 21, 2023 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Alumni is part of BizTimes Milwaukee’s Notable series, recognizing leaders in the southeastern Wisconsin business community. Click here to see the 2021 Notable Alumni.