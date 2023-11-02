Nine-building business park planned in Oconomowoc

Building one would be located along Old School House Road and be the most visible to the pubic, according to documents submitted to the city. It will be about 46,200 square feet and will house tenants in spaces between 5,000 and 15,000-square-foot spaces.

Buildings two and three would both be around 16,000 square feet with the typical tenant square footage ranging from 3,500 to 10,000 square feet.

Buildings four through nine are planned for the easternmost portion of the site and would not be visible to the general retail public, documents submitted to the city say. These buildings would be between 8,000 and 9,000 square feet.

Oconomowoc-based developeris proposing a nine-building mixed-use business park in the Pabst Farms area of Oconomowoc. The development, called Blackrock Commerce Center, would be generally located at the southeast corner of Old School House Road and Hackney Way. The projects nine buildings would include:"Uses will be a variety of businesses that need semi-retail exposure that also need warehouse space," documents say. "Examples would include contractors, showrooms, retail, and service businesses with light retail traffic.""Uses will be a variety of businesses that need less retail exposure but serve the community’s residents with services typically by appointment or off-site," documents submitted to the city say. "This could include small contractors and service-related companies.""This part of the project will be flex space warehouses for businesses and individuals that do not need or have retail exposure or customers visiting their location," documents submitted to the city say. "Uses will include small businesses and individuals that mostly need warehouse space, shop space, and the possibility of a small office component." "The benefit of this type of development is the vast diversification of its tenant mix to serve the community’s needs," The Property Advisor said in a memo to the city. "The variety of building sizes, placement, and customizable buildouts allow for a strong tenant mix throughout the project that strictly traditional office, retail, or industrial buildings do not offer." The Property Advisor does not have an anticipated construction start or completion date, according to documents submitted to the city.