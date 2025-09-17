Log In
Nicole Gabriel, CPA

Vrakas CPAs + Advisors Welcomes Nicole Gabriel to Shareholder Group

Vrakas CPAs + Advisors, a public accounting and business advisory firm, is excited to announce the promotion of Nicole M. Gabriel to the firm’s shareholder group.
As a CPA, Nicole serves a diverse client base across manufacturing, professional services, and construction industries, with a focus and expertise in working with ESOP-owned companies. Nicole is part of the leadership team focused on building the firm’s successful employee benefit plan audit department. She joined Vrakas in 2014 after earning her MPA from UW-Whitewater and has been a valued part of the Vrakas team ever since. Congratulations, Nicole!

Email:
ngabriel@vrakascpas.com
Website:
https://vrakascpas.com/
Phone:
(262) 797-0400

