Niagara Bottling named Kenosha County Business of the Year

By
Andrew Weiland
-

Niagara Bottling, which built a $56 million water bottling facility in Pleasant Prairie in 2014 and invested another $36 million in new equipment for the facility in 2021, has been named the Business of the Year by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. Niagara Bottling highlights the list of winners for KABA’s annual Ovation Awards, which

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
