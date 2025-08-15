Next Generation Leadership: Paige Radke, UMB Bank

Paige Radke, wealth management investment strategist at UMB Bank, is actively involved in several nonprofit organizations throughout the Milwaukee area.

Since 2017, Radke has been a key leader in the Milwaukee Rotaract Club, serving as president and now as a Rotary advisor, where she is helping to reshape the club’s long-term vision. Her leadership extended globally after a Rotary service trip to Guatemala, where she began fundraising for Rotary-led infrastructure projects and partnering with Engineers Without Borders to engage student leaders in international development. Radke also serves on the club’s environment and ecology committee.

Radke has also made significant board-level impact with the River Revitalization Foundation, where she helped guide its merger with Ozaukee and Washington County Land Trust. This brought two regional land trusts together to form Restoring Lands. Radke now serves on the executive committee as secretary and contributes to both the governance and development and communications committees.

Further, as president of the UWM Lubar College of Business alumni chapter, Radke spearheaded the final push to endow the chapter scholarship fund, raising $50,000 through grassroots efforts and hosting business success series.

Central to Radke’s philosophy is doing “your little bit of good,” which through consistency affects lasting change.

“I believe leadership is really about showing up, it’s about listening and doing the work, and doing it with humility and passion and consistency.”

– Paige Radke, wealth investment strategist, UMB Bank

Finalists:

Adam Puzach, Pack Logix

In Wisconsin and throughout the country, adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities face a shortage of safe and supportive residential options as well as social, recreational and vocational opportunities. Journey 21, an Oconomowoc nonprofit, aims to change that.

Adam Puzach, president and CEO of Waukesha-based Pack Logix, serves as the chairman of the board for Journey 21 and, prior to that role, served on the executive committee as treasurer for four years.

As a leader on the board, Puzach has helped set the strategic vision for Journey 21 and helped bring its educational programming to fruition. In addition, during his tenure, Puzach has helped the nonprofit raise $10 million, including large amounts of capital towards their residential project, a for-sale residential community in Oconomowoc for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Using his professional experience and business acumen, Puzach has helped ensure the organization is poised for growth and runs in a professional and fiscally responsible manner, guiding the board through its strategic plan, directly mentoring the organization’s leaders and ensuring all voices are heard.

Max Mann, Baird

Max Mann, managing director and portfolio manager at Milwaukee-based Baird, plays a key leadership role at SecureFutures, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit focused on improving teen financial literacy through education tools and mentorship. Since its founding in 2006, the organization has reached more than 125,000 teenagers.

Mann joined the SecureFutures board in 2021 and currently serves as board chair. In this role, he helps guide strategic planning and decision-making while working to support an engaged board. His contributions extend beyond governance. As co-chair of the investment conference planning and promotion committee, Mann helps lead the organization’s largest annual fundraising event, which attracts more than 500 attendees.

He also serves on the governance committee, where he contributes to board development and oversight efforts. He has been a donor to the organization since 2020 and is a top participant in SecureFutures’ annual peer-to-peer Financially Fearless Challenge, consistently ranking as a leading fundraiser.