Marketing & Media

NEWaukee

2025 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
The NEWaukee team.
Milwaukee | Founded: 2009
Employees: 13 | Industry: Marketing and events
Revenue (2025 projected): $3.1 million

NEWaukee is a marketing agency offering brand auditing, marketing data analysis, research and planning services as well as audience engagement workshops to its local and national clientele.

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

Angela Damiani, CEO: “Pivoting from hosting our own NEWaukee programming to creating bespoke events, activations and marketing campaigns for our clients during the pandemic really allowed us to hone in on our specialty and build a team and client list that makes it possible to do the work we love to do.”

What keeps you up at night as a business leader today?

“How do we keep our top creative talent creatively inspired? The very best creatives live and breathe creativity. But that can be antithetical to the need for sustainable, repeat work.”

What’s a recent risk you took that did or did not pay off? What did you learn from it?

“In 2024, we took on a client that doubled our annual revenue. Talk about trying to eat an elephant! It was risky to scale that quickly over such a short period of time. But the team stepped up and the decision transformed our business permanently. We learned what we were made of in the depths of that production and that when it’s time to shoot your shot, you have to go for it.”

