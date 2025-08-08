New York firms make undisclosed investment in parent company of Klement’s

New York-based investment firms TowerBrook Capital Partners
and Prelude Growth Partners
have made an undisclosed investment in Amylu Foods
, the Chicago-based parent company of Klement’s Sausage Co.
Amylu Foods is a manufacturer of fully cooked chicken products and sausages. The company acquired Klement’s in 2024
.
Amylu Foods will use the investment to scale operations, further expand across channels, and grow its consumer base.
"At Amylu, our success has always been built on delivering great-tasting, clean-ingredient products that our consumers genuinely love and trust," said Steve Zoll
, chief executive officer of Amylu Foods. "This partnership with TowerBrook is the natural next step for our growth strategy, and we're confident they're the right partner to help us expand our business across the nation given their strong track record of scaling food businesses, particularly in the protein space."
The Amylu Foods brand has grown rapidly over the last few years, Zoll previously told BizTimes Milwaukee. The brand’s portfolio of products experienced 70% year-over-year growth in 2024.
"Amylu's long-standing commitment to quality, innovation, and health-conscious convenience has earned it a strong reputation in the industry and outstanding commercial momentum," said Michael Recht
, managing director of TowerBrook. "We look forward to partnering with Steve and the Amylu team to continue to build upon the company's legacy of delivering unique products to its loyal consumers."