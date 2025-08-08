Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Manufacturing

New York firms make undisclosed investment in parent company of Klement’s

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Klement Sausage Co.'s Chase Avenue facility. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Klement Sausage Co.'s Chase Avenue facility. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Learn more about:
Amylu FoodsKlement Sausage Co.Steve Zoll

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

New York-based investment firms TowerBrook Capital Partners and Prelude Growth Partners have made an undisclosed investment in Amylu Foods, the Chicago-based parent company of Klement’s Sausage Co. Amylu Foods is a manufacturer of fully cooked chicken products and sausages. The company acquired Klement’s in 2024. Amylu Foods will use the investment to scale operations, further

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.