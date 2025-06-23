Log In
Technology

New Wisconsin coalition aims to grow state’s role in data center boom

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Construction continues at Microsoft's data center in Mount Pleasant. Submitted photo
Learn more about:
Alliant EnergyEvans TransportationWisconsin Data Center CoalitionColeman PeifferJon Mariano

As data centers spring up across the state and country to support the demands of cloud computing, AI and digital infrastructure, a group of Wisconsin businesses are launching a new coalition to help position the state as not just a destination for data center developers, but a major player in the national data center economy.

