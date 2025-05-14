New vegan restaurant to open at former Lafayette Place after car accident last September

A new vegan restaurant called Temple Goddess Cafe is planned for the former Lafayette Place café at 1978 N. Farwell Ave., southeast of Farwell Avenue and Lafayette Place on Milwaukee’s Lower East Side.

Temple Goddess will serve a variety of Mediterranean-inspired vegan dishes including wraps, salads, and burgers. It previously occupied spaces at Crossroads Collective, which closed on May 8, and inside the Paper Table Food Co. building at 733 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee, according to its website.

Temple Goddess plans to open in June and will be operate Sunday – Tuesday and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and will be closed on Wednesdays, according to an application filed with the city of Milwaukee.

Owners Gregory Cilmi and Evanthia Sawa were not immediately available for comment.

Lafayette Place closed last September after a car crashed into the northwest corner of the building, according to a report from BizTimes’ news partner WISN Channel 12.

After the accident, Lafayette Place posted a photo to its Facebook page with a temporary closure announcement and information about its sister restaurant The National Café at 839 W. National Ave. in Milwaukee. The National Café remains open.

Lafayette Place made a permanent closure announcement in early April.

“Thank you for three amazing years, Milwaukee,” a Facebook post from Lafayette Place read. “We loved our little corner spot on Lafayette Place so dang much. And drive safely, y’all.”