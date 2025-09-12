New sports bar and lounge planned for former Company Brewing space

Diaspora Sports Bar and Lounge could soon occupy the former Company Brewing space at 735 E Center St. in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood.

Diaspora, a full-service restaurant, cocktail lounge and nightclub, is planned to take over the 10,350-square-foot former brewpub and its adjacent 400-square-foot patio, according to a permit application submitted to the city of Milwaukee.

The venue will host a variety of entertainment including DJs, karaoke, gaming machines and pool tables as well as live performances from bands and comedians, according to the application.

Diaspora, slated to open in December, will be open Sunday to Thursday from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Only patrons ages 21 and older will be permitted inside the building after 10 p.m. each day.

In addition to food and beverages, Diaspora will also sell cigars and vapes.

Diaspora’s owners did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The building’s former tenant Company Brewing closed its doors in May of 2024 after nine years in business. Bankruptcy documents filed just before the closure announcement show the business had between $100,000 and $500,000 of assets and $1.95 million in liabilities.

Since its closure, a community-focused dining concept and gathering space called Mother’s showed some interest in the space, but instead opted to move to Bay View due to space-related concerns.