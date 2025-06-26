New social venue planned for Olympia Fields redevelopment

Pewaukee-based real estate development firm Neumann Companies has pitched another project for the redevelopment of the former Olympia ski hill area now called Olympia Fields.

The Social, a 60,000-square-foot entertainment and sports venue, is planned for the northwest corner of the development site. Neumann plans for the space to be used as “a year-round destination for families, adults of all ages, and corporate clients, combining diverse indoor and outdoor attractions with a variety of dining and event spaces,” according to city documents.

The Social will feature outdoor amenities like a sand volleyball court, facilities for snow tubing and a live music venue. Its indoor amenities will include pickleball, golf simulators, bowling, axe throwing, cornhole, rock climbing, arcade gaming, and another space for live music. The space will also feature a full-service restaurant, a sports viewing venue, a coffee shop, an ice cream parlor and a craft cocktail lounge, according to city documents.

- Advertisement -

The project’s site is part of an existing tax incremental financing (TIF) district. Neumann submitted an updated TIF request which includes the development of the parcel on which The Social will reside. The parcel will also include the development of 88 new residential housing units to be built as townhomes.

If approved, construction would start on The Social within the next three months, said Steve DeCleene, president of Neumann Companies.

The road on which The Social will be located will open up two more parcels zoned for commercial use. The two other parcels will be developed into something that is family-friendly and matches the aesthetic and use of The Social, said DeCleene. Ideas for the parcels include something that is destination-based and potentially pet related.

- Advertisement -

In addition to The Social and Neumann’s proposed townhomes, the redevelopment of Olympia Fields also includes a mixed-used building called Elevate, which is currently being developed by Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners. Elevate will be a five-story building featuring 116 housing units – 107 apartments and 9 townhomes – and more than 19,000 square feet of retail space. The building will be located at the northwest corner of Pabst Road and Olympia Fields Drive.