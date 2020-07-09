New restaurant to replace longtime fixture Cucina at Kohler’s Shops at Woodlake

Insider OnlyIndustriesRestaurantsNew restaurant to replace longtime fixture Cucina at Kohler’s Shops at WoodlakeTaverne on Woodlake opens July 11By Maredithe Meyer - Jul 9, 2020 2:42 pmShareEmail Facebook Twitter Linkedin The terrace at Taverne on Woodlake. Photo credit: Destination Kohler Kohler Co.'s hospitality arm is opening a new dining concept to replace its decades-old Italian restaurant Cucina at The Shops at Woodlake in Kohler. Taverne on Woodlake is slated to open July 11 and is…Want to Read More?Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.Become an Insider NowAlready an Insider? Log In BizTimes DailyMorning HeadlinesPeopleManufacturingNonprofitReal EstateSaturday Top 10 SubscribeGet our email updates