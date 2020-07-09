New restaurant to replace longtime fixture Cucina at Kohler’s Shops at Woodlake

Taverne on Woodlake opens July 11

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
The terrace at Taverne on Woodlake. Photo credit: Destination Kohler
Kohler Co.'s hospitality arm is opening a new dining concept to replace its decades-old Italian restaurant Cucina at The Shops at Woodlake in Kohler. Taverne on Woodlake is slated to open July 11 and is…

Maredithe Meyer started as an intern reporter at BizTimes in summer 2015. She currently covers entertainment, sports, tourism and restaurants. In May 2017, she graduated with a journalism degree from Marquette University where she worked as an in-depth projects reporter for the Marquette Wire and Marquette Tribune.

