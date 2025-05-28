Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Restaurants

New restaurant planned for Concourse D at Mitchell International Airport

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Learn more about:
Milwaukee Mitchell International AirportMitchell Market & BarSSP AmericaHarold Mester

A new restaurant is planned for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in place of a former concession stand in Concourse D, according to an application filed with the city of Milwaukee.

Mitchell Market & Bar will serve a variety of menu items from Bartolotta’s RistoBar including a breakfast club croissant, avocado bruschetta, a grilled chicken Caesar salad, and two types of pizza – pepperoni and margherita. Its offerings will also include a carnitas breakfast bowl, a Greek yogurt bowl, appetizers like pretzel bites, cheese curds and chicken wings, and handhelds like a double deluxe burger, a barbecue pulled pork sandwich and a brat with sauerkraut.

The 1,800-square-foot space will have dining-type seating and counter seating for 44 people as well as an open market food display, according to the application.

- Advertisement -

The market and bar is expected to be finished with construction in June and opened by the end of the year, according to Harold Mester, director of public affairs and marketing for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Milwaukee Timmerman Airport.

Virginia-based airport restaurant group SSP America is leading the project. SSP America has restaurants in airports across the U.S., Canada, Bermuda and Brazil.

More articles about Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport:

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.