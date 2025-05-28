New restaurant planned for Concourse D at Mitchell International Airport

A new restaurant is planned for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in place of a former concession stand in Concourse D, according to an application filed with the city of Milwaukee.

Mitchell Market & Bar will serve a variety of menu items from Bartolotta’s RistoBar including a breakfast club croissant, avocado bruschetta, a grilled chicken Caesar salad, and two types of pizza – pepperoni and margherita. Its offerings will also include a carnitas breakfast bowl, a Greek yogurt bowl, appetizers like pretzel bites, cheese curds and chicken wings, and handhelds like a double deluxe burger, a barbecue pulled pork sandwich and a brat with sauerkraut.

The 1,800-square-foot space will have dining-type seating and counter seating for 44 people as well as an open market food display, according to the application.

- Advertisement -

The market and bar is expected to be finished with construction in June and opened by the end of the year, according to Harold Mester, director of public affairs and marketing for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Milwaukee Timmerman Airport.

Virginia-based airport restaurant group SSP America is leading the project. SSP America has restaurants in airports across the U.S., Canada, Bermuda and Brazil.

More articles about Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport: