Restaurants

New restaurant concept coming to the former Victor’s nightclub space

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Victor’s is located at 1230 N. Van Buren St. in downtown Milwaukee.
Former Victor's spot at 1230 N. Van Buren St.
A new full-service tavern and restaurant called Vicks On Van Buren is planned for the former Victor’s nightclub space at 1230 N. Van Buren St. near downtown Milwaukee.

The new restaurant is planned to be a “welcoming and safe environment for patrons to socialize, eat and enjoy beer, wine, and cocktails,” according to an application submitted to the city of Milwaukee.

Vicks plans to host live music, dancing by performers and DJs. The restaurant will be open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Vicks’ owner Khalid Atut and registered agent Paresha Pesqueira, who operates Revel Bar in the city’s Bay View neighborhood, is planning the opening for fall of this year, according to the application.

Neither were immediately available for comment.

The space on Van Buren was formerly home to Victor’s nightclub, which was open for six decades before closing its doors in January of this year. The real estate and business assets were listed for sale and sold for $1 million in March.

The late Vic Jones opened Victor’s in the 1960s. The spot held a reputation among local patrons for its lively atmosphere, dancing and strong cocktails. Jones died in 2021 at the age of 91, leaving sole ownership of the business to his wife, Mary Ann Jones, who died in 2024.

