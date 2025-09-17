Milwaukee | Founded: 2003

Employees: 220 | Industry: Professional services

New Resources Consulting offers business, technology, and management consulting solutions including ERP support, managed services, AI strategy and development, and project leadership.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Mark Grosskopf, president, CEO and owner: “Our deep investment in understanding our clients’ goals and challenges, treating their success as our own. We work side-by-side with each organization, blending industry expertise with a collaborative mindset to co-create results that are strategic, scalable and sustainable. By prioritizing long-term relationships over short-term wins, we’ve built a reputation for consistency, transparency, and delivering measurable value.”

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

“We listen first. Our consultants maintain close, ongoing relationships with clients, allowing us to anticipate needs before they’re formally expressed. Whether it’s launching AI prototypes to address automation goals or strengthening managed services to fill internal gaps, we respond with speed and purpose.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“Broadening our service model to prioritize long-term, solutions-based partnerships over transactional engagements. We invested in expanding our consulting practices, built deeper technical expertise across ERP, AI, and managed services, and restructured teams to better support client roadmaps.”