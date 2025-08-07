New Puerto Rican restaurant planned for Walker’s Point

A new Puerto Rican restaurant called El Batey is planned to occupy a small building at 1003 W. National Ave. in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

El Batey will move into a 1,056-square-foot space southwest of National Avenue and 10th Street and will feature bar and dining room seating for patrons, according to an application submitted to the city of Milwaukee.

The bar will serve a variety of Puerto Rican-inspired cocktails like an El Jibaro cocktail, which is made with rum, chocolate bitters, cinnamon and vanilla syrup, grated chocolate and smoked cinnamon, and a Tamarita Picante cocktail, which is made with spicy Puerto Rican chili infused mezcal, lime, tamarind and chamoy.

Its menu will feature dishes like Ceviche E’ Coco y Parcha, which is ceviche marinated in lemon, coconut and passion fruit and seasoned with house Creole spices, and Alcapurrias, which are Puerto Rican fritters made from green plantain and yautia dough filled with ground beef.

El Batey is slated to open on Nov. 1 and will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., according to the application.

Owner Mildred Virella was not immediately available for comment.