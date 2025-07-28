New location for Caretta Senior Living facility planned in Sussex

Caretta Senior Living
is now planning to build a new 79-unit housing facility in Sussex at N63 W24103 Main St.
Caretta and the developer of the project, Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Galahad Development,
formerly planned to build a facility
of the same size on a site roughly two miles west of its new site. A zoning restriction forced the project to pivot to the new location, according to Gabe Gilbertson
, community development director of Sussex.
The new site is about four acres smaller than its original, but the project’s scale will remain. Caretta will offer studio-, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and assisted living and memory care services to its residents. The facility will feature multiple dining rooms, activity spaces for arts, crafts, baking and fitness, and a salon, spa and library. All residents will have access to three meals per day plus snacks, weekly laundry and housekeeping, programmed activities, utilities, and transportation, according to village documents.
Caretta will hire 44 people to operate the facility.
Galahad has been looking into developing in Sussex for the last two years and decided on the development to accommodate a community need for senior housing, owner of Galahad Development Lucas Larson
told BizTimes in January.
Galahad has also developed four other Caretta properties in Eau Claire, Holmen and Belleview, Wisconsin, and in Maplewood, Minnesota.
The project will be brought in front of Sussex’s Plan Commission on Aug. 20 to vote on a conditional use order.
Larson was not immediately available for comment on the project’s updated timeline.
[caption id="attachment_617157" align="aligncenter" width="953"]
Updated rendering of Caretta's Sussex facility. Image from village documents.