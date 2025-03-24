New industrial building planned in Waukesha for commercial printer

An unnamed commercial printer currently located in the City of Waukesha hopes to move to a new 117,000-square-foot building planned in the Waukesha Corporate Center.
The building would be built within the Waukesha Corporate Center located on Highway 59 at Center Road. Construction of the building would take place on lot three within the business park, along Corporate Drive, according to plans submitted to the city, which do not name the tenant for the proposed building, other than to say the tenant would be a commercial printer currently located in Waukesha.
Last week, Briohn Building Corp.
purchased the site for $963,000. The parcel was sold by an affiliate of MLG Capital
, according to state records. Briohn is leading construction and planning of the new industrial building.
The building will include offices and a digital printing area. It will also be used as warehouse and production space, according to documents submitted to the Waukesha Plan Commission.
"This printing company continues to grow, and to invest in upgraded technologies," according to a submitted project narrative. "They intend on relocating from their existing City of Waukesha location and become fully operational in the spring of 2026. Initial construction includes 117,000 square feet with the ability to expand westward, depending on demand."