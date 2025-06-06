New hangar planned for Waukesha County Airport

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

A new 22,000-square-foot hangar is planned for the Waukesha County Airport (Crites Field). The hangar will be constructed at 2781 Aviation Drive, located on the western-most end of the road on its north side. Along with room for a large aircraft, the hangar will include a conference room, three restrooms, a boiler room and an

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

A new 22,000-square-foot hangar is planned for the Waukesha County Airport (Crites Field).

The hangar will be constructed at 2781 Aviation Drive, located on the western-most end of the road on its north side. Along with room for a large aircraft, the hangar will include a conference room, three restrooms, a boiler room and an open area, according to city documents.

The hangar will have a peak of 42 feet and a hangar door on the east side of the building. The development will also feature a small parking lot with nine spaces.

Oconomowoc-based Oliver Construction is the engineering and design firm for the project.

No tenants have been announced for the hangar and no representatives from the airport or Oliver Construction were immediately available for comment.

In September of 2024, Milwaukee-based private jet co-ownership and charter company Jet OUT announced plans to build a 22,000-square-foot private terminal on the property just east of the new hangar’s site. The project was expected to be completed in the first half of this year.

A representative from Jet OUT was not immediately available to confirm the status of the terminal.

[gallery size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="614267,614275"]