Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Sports & Entertainment

New food & beverage, merch unveiled for Summerfest this year

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
New 2025 Summerfest merchandise
Learn more about:
Beats & EatsJamba JuiceKunes Auto & RV GroupMiller LiteMilwaukee World FestivalNino’s Southern SidesSummerfestSarah Pancheri

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Summerfest will open its gates in a few weeks with several new foods, beverages and merchandise to be featured.

Milwaukee World Festival’s 57th Summerfest will be held on June 19-21, June 26-28, and July 3-5. This year, a variety of new food options including apple crisp rolls and mac n’ cheese lumpia from Beats & Eats, smoothies from Jamba Juice and mac n’ cheese from Nino’s Southern Sides will be featured alongside Summerfest’s returning vendors.

Several of Summerfest’s returning vendors – Angelo’s Pizza, Cedarcrest Ice Cream, Cousin Subs, Dan Dan, El Jefe, Famous Dave’s Barbecue, Ian’s Pizza, Johnsonville, La Masa Emapanda Bar, Los Mariachis, Mader’s, Nashville North, Pete’s Pops, Piña Cocina and Cantina, Saz’s, and Ultimate Confections – gave local media and patrons a sneak peek at their offerings at a Summerfest kickoff event on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

“We’re so proud that we’ve been part of the fabric of this community for nearly six decades,” said Sarah Pancheri, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival.

This year, Summerfest’s partner Miller Lite is also celebrating 50 years in business with commemorative gold cans sporting “50” on the label.

Also new to the festival this year is the Lasso Lounge, sponsored by Kunes Auto & RV. Summerfest is “bringing a little country to the lakefront” with live music, a mechanical bull, and specialty cocktails at the lounge, Pancheri said. The Lasso Lounge is located on the south end of the grounds in a space formerly known as the South Party Pavilion.

- Advertisement -

Def Leppard, Hozier, Megan Thee Stallion, Lukas Nelson, The Killers, Benson Boone, and The Lumineers are headliners among this year’s 600 acts across the festival’s 12 stages.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Future 50 Award Applications Due This Friday - Apply Today

Close the CTA

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.