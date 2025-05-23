New food & beverage, merch unveiled for Summerfest this year

Summerfest will open its gates in a few weeks with several new foods, beverages and merchandise to be featured.

Milwaukee World Festival’s 57th Summerfest will be held on June 19-21, June 26-28, and July 3-5. This year, a variety of new food options including apple crisp rolls and mac n’ cheese lumpia from Beats & Eats, smoothies from Jamba Juice and mac n’ cheese from Nino’s Southern Sides will be featured alongside Summerfest’s returning vendors.

Several of Summerfest’s returning vendors – Angelo’s Pizza, Cedarcrest Ice Cream, Cousin Subs, Dan Dan, El Jefe, Famous Dave’s Barbecue, Ian’s Pizza, Johnsonville, La Masa Emapanda Bar, Los Mariachis, Mader’s, Nashville North, Pete’s Pops, Piña Cocina and Cantina, Saz’s, and Ultimate Confections – gave local media and patrons a sneak peek at their offerings at a Summerfest kickoff event on Wednesday.

“We’re so proud that we’ve been part of the fabric of this community for nearly six decades,” said Sarah Pancheri, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival.

This year, Summerfest’s partner Miller Lite is also celebrating 50 years in business with commemorative gold cans sporting “50” on the label.

Also new to the festival this year is the Lasso Lounge, sponsored by Kunes Auto & RV. Summerfest is “bringing a little country to the lakefront” with live music, a mechanical bull, and specialty cocktails at the lounge, Pancheri said. The Lasso Lounge is located on the south end of the grounds in a space formerly known as the South Party Pavilion.

Def Leppard, Hozier, Megan Thee Stallion, Lukas Nelson, The Killers, Benson Boone, and The Lumineers are headliners among this year’s 600 acts across the festival’s 12 stages.