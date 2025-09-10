Log In
Retail

New European-style deli and market planned on Main Street in Pewaukee

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
The building at 115 Main Street in Pewaukee. Image from Google Maps.
Learn more about:
Drita’s DeliLlazar Konda

Pewaukee’s lakefront could soon welcome a new European neighbor.

Drita’s Deli, a small market and restaurant offering deli meats, cheese, wines and sundries is planned for a space at 115 Main St. in Pewaukee.

The 700-square-foot space, located in a multi-tenant building formerly home to Coin Laundry and a number of salons, will offer a selection of groceries as well as areas to sit and eat inside the market, according to village documents.

Drita’s Deli will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will employ three full-time employees and two part-time employees. Village documents also indicate plans to add outdoor seating in the future.

Plans for the deli will be brought in front of Pewaukee’s Plan Commission tomorrow evening for review.

Owner Llazar Konda was not immediately available for comment.

