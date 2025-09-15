Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Education & Workforce Development

New Employ Milwaukee CEO aims to help local workforce prepare for AI future

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Julie Cayo
Julie Cayo
Learn more about:
Employ MilwaukeeJulie Cayo

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Earlier this year Julie Cayo was named president and CEO of Employ Milwaukee, after 13 years with the organization. Cayo served as Employ Milwaukee’s interim president and CEO for a year beginning in June 2024. BizTimes reporter Samantha Dietel spoke with Cayo about her vision for Milwaukee County’s workforce development board, the role of AI

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.