New casual fine dining restaurant planned in Delafield

Savory, a dinner and brunch service restaurant, is planned in Delafield at 3047 Village Square Drive west of the Pick n’ Save store in the Village Square shopping center.

The restaurant will serve a variety of “global cuisine” including soups, salads, appetizers, entrees and desserts, according to co-owners Steve Swiatczak and Adler Kennedy.

Savory will occupy a 2,600-square-foot space in Village Square’s multi-tenant strip mall, previously occupied by Studio 83 Pilates which closed in 2022, and will seat roughly 90 people. Initially, the restaurant will be open from Wednesday to Sunday with dinner service every day and brunch service on the weekends. Swiatczak and Kennedy also plan to add a catering service in the future.

Savory will hire between 15 and 20 staff to operate the restaurant.

Swiatczak has worked in the culinary field for over 25 years in restaurants including one at Heidel House Hotel & Conference Center in Green Lake and Beer Snobs in Hartland.

Kennedy has worked in the culinary field for 10 years in Lake Country.

Plans for the restaurant were approved by Delafield’s Plan Commission in late May. If approved by the city’s Common Council, the restaurant is expected to open in late fall.