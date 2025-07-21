New brunch spot now open at The Corners of Brookfield

A new brunch restaurant, Waking Daisy, is now open at The Corners of Brookfield.

Located on West Lord Street between poké shop FreshFin and salad chain Sweetgreen, Waking Daisy features a menu of scratch-made, locally sourced dishes and a full bar serving craft cocktails and twists on mimosas, sparkling wines and a classic Bloody Mary.

Local operators Nate Arkush and Andrew Foster are behind the new concept. They also own FreshFin, which has grown since its 2017 founding to have thee locations in the Milwaukee area (including the one at The Corners, opened in 2018), two in Madison and two in Utah.

“We created Waking Daisy to feel like a fresh start to the day — bold, welcoming, and a bit charming,” said Arkush. “It’s a place to slow down and savor scratch-made food, connect over Daisy cakes and coffee, or simply take a breath in a space that feels good. We hope it becomes part of our community’s rhythm — a brunch spot that feels both new and deeply familiar.”

Daisy cakes are among the signature dishes on the menu, along with a classic Eggs Benedict, seasonal specials and regional favorites. There will also be health-conscious options and a grab-and-go section with breakfast sandwiches, handhelds and fresh bites.

The restaurant is initially focusing on breakfast, brunch and lunch, with daily operating hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Select dinner hours are planned in the future, according to a news release from The Corners.

Featuring a retro-modern design and bright color palette for a lively atmosphere, the 3,050-square-foot restaurant space seats 98 people, with an additional 28 seats on the outdoor patio. Previously, the space housed a fried chicken concept, called Here Chicky Chicky, that was only open for a few months in 2022.

Waking Daisy had its soft opening last week and is planning a grand opening celebration on Saturday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring complimentary passed signature bites; free Waking Daisy coffee mugs for the first 300 guests; a coupon for a free order of Daisy cakes with the purchase of a future entrée; and $5 mimosas.

“We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of Waking Daisy and the continued partnership with Nate and his team,” said Robert Gould, CEO of Brookfield Corners LLC. “This new concept will bring a fresh energy to our dining lineup and deliver a unique experience for guests.”

Waking Daisy’s opening follows the announcement of a new hunting and fishing goods store, called MeatEater, coming to The Corners this fall.

The mixed-use town center, which opened in 2017 southeast of West Bluemound and North Barker roads, is slated to undergo major expansion and makeover, including the addition of more apartments and retail space, a “reimagining” of Market Street and repurposing of Silverspot Cinema. Construction on the project is expected to start in the first half of 2026.

