Brewing company co-owned by Vince Lombardi’s grandson to open taproom in former City Lights Brewing space in Milwaukee

A new brewery plans to breathe life back into one of Milwaukee’s most recognizable beer halls.

Lombardi Brewing Co. is eyeing an August opening for its first taproom in the former City Lights Brewing Co. space, located at 2200 W. Mt. Vernon Ave. in Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley.

The brewery is co-owned by John Lombardi — grandson of legendary Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi — along with partners Amanda Gethers and Tim Kunze.

Founded in 2015, Lombardi Brewing previously operated as a contract brewer, distributing its beers through 11 distributors at its peak.

“Things were going okay, but contract brewing can be a challenge,” Lombardi told BizTimes. “You don’t have control over a lot of things — distribution, brewing, schedules, things of that nature.”

Plans for a taproom were first considered in 2020, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed those ambitions. About 18 months ago, the team began actively scouting properties again.

“We didn’t have much luck,” Lombardi said, but then happened upon the City Lights space “opportunistically.”

The space had become available after City Lights Brewing Co. closed its doors on January 4, after nearly eight years of operation. The brewery cited “numerous challenges” that made it “unsustainable to continue,” according to a farewell message posted to its social media accounts.

Now, Lombardi Brewing is preparing to reinvigorate the location with a mix of traditional brewing and modern taproom culture.

Chris Gethers, who is helping to launch the Milwaukee location, described the beer lineup as “lager-focused” and rooted in classic styles. However, the brewery isn’t shying away from current trends like IPAs and sours.

“There’s going to be a little bit of something for everybody,” Gethers said, noting that they plan to offer 16 beers on tap.

Beyond the beer, the team is emphasizing the customer experience.

“We’re really focused on more of the experience than necessarily the product,” Gethers said. “Those go hand in hand, but hopefully we can offer a different experience with live music, events, a community feeling.”

Unlike City Lights, which had a notable distribution operation, to start, Lombardi Brewing will center its efforts on the taproom and its outdoor patio space along the Menomonee River, with an eye toward expanding the business in the future, according to Lombardi.

“Our intent is to bring operations back to the level that City Lights operated under,” Gethers said. “However, our focus will primarily be the taproom. The distribution market is tough, so first and foremost, we’re focused on bringing customers in for an experience.”

The last year has brought major changes to Milwaukee’s craft brewing scene. Along with City Lights, Enlightened Brewing in the city’s Bay View neighborhood also closed in January; MobCraft, located in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood, closed in November; and Company Brewing in the city’s Riverwest neighborhood closed last May.

“There’s been certainly some changes,” Gethers said of the industry. “But you have to have a brand that’s focused on good beer and customer experience focused, and it has a broader mindset than just cranking out beer. I think we’re going to be able to provide all that with our strategy.”

