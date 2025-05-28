Log In
Restaurants

New bar planned at former My Office space in downtown Milwaukee

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
763 N. Milwaukee St.
763 N. Milwaukee St.
The location in downtown Milwaukee that once housed the bar My Office is slated to reopen as a bar called Your Office, according to a permit application filed with the city.

The proposed business, located at 763 N. Milwaukee St., will operate as a tavern and restaurant offering food, alcoholic beverages and public entertainment. It plans to be open daily, the application says.

My Office closed in 2020, according to its now-inactive Facebook page.

The new venture is being led by Lisa Proeber of business development consultancy The Middle Six. Project partners also include Mike Sorge with Black Sheep and Nick Starr of Acrisure.

The building has undergone renovations in recent months, permits show. Construction documents detail interior and exterior upgrades, including new partitions, a kitchen area and space for a future game room.

