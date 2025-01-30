National Plating Company Acquires Milwaukee Plating Company, Expanding Midwest Operations

Milwaukee, WI – January 23, 2025 – National Plating Company, a leading provider of precision plating and surface finishing services, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Milwaukee Plating Company, a historic and respected name in the Milwaukee manufacturing/metal finishing landscape. The acquisition marks a significant step in National Plating’s strategic growth plan, further solidifying its position as an industry leader in the Midwest.

Founded in 1943, Milwaukee Plating Company has served a wide range of industries with exceptional plating services for decades. By integrating Milwaukee Plating’s expertise and facilities with National Plating’s resources and innovation-driven approach, the combined entity is poised to deliver unparalleled quality and service to its customers.

“This acquisition represents an exciting new chapter for both companies,” said Daniel Hernandez, Owner and President of National Plating Company. “Milwaukee Plating’s legacy of excellence aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing the highest quality plating solutions. We are eager to honor their history while leveraging our combined strengths to better serve our customers and explore new opportunities for growth. Additionally, we want to honor the legacy of the late Alfred H. Mattacotti, whose father, Vincent, and he built Milwaukee Plating into the respected institution it is today.”

The acquisition will enhance National Plating’s operational capacity and expand its reach into key markets, creating value for existing and future customers. Daniel Hernandez emphasized that the transition would be seamless for Milwaukee Plating’s customers, with continued focus on delivering the superior service they have come to expect.

Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Milwaukee Plating’s operations will continue at its current location, with support from National Plating’s management team to ensure smooth integration and sustained excellence.

About National Plating Company:

National Plating Company, based in Milwaukee, WI, is a premier provider of precision plating and surface finishing solutions. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, the company serves diverse industries, including lawn & garden, automotive, aerospace, and industrial manufacturing.

For media inquiries, please contact:

David Peltier, Director of Operations, 414-645-1912, david@nationalplatingco.com / david@milwaukeeplating.com

About Milwaukee Plating Company:

Established in 1943, Milwaukee Plating Company has been a trusted provider of high-quality plating services for over 81 years, catering to a wide array of industries and applications.