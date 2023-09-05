National Express Transit reducing Milwaukee area workforce by 140 people

By
-
A National Express Transit coach bus. Image courtesy of Mobico Group.

Lisle, Illinois-based National Express Transit, a provider of shuttles and other public transportation services, is reducing the number of employees across its Milwaukee, Pewaukee, and Waukesha locations by 140 workers. A WARN notice filed with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development states the workforce reduction is due to the company losing a client, which it

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display