National Express Transit reducing Milwaukee area workforce by 140 people

Lisle, Illinois-based National Express Transit, a provider of shuttles and other public transportation services, is reducing the number of employees across its Milwaukee, Pewaukee, and Waukesha locations by 140 workers.
A WARN notice filed with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development states the workforce reduction is due to the company losing a client, which it doesn't name. National Express Transit has employees at 1525 Vel. R. Phillips Ave. in Milwaukee, N15 W24817 Bluemound Road in Pewaukee and 514 Riverview Ave. in Waukesha. The reduction in workforce will take place on Oct. 31.
The WARN notice states some National Express Transit employees could transfer to other company locations across the U.S.
National Express Transit is part of the shuttle and transition division of National Express LLC, the North American subsidiary of Birmingham, England-based Mobico Group.