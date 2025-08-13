National chain to take over MECCA Sports Bar space in Deer District

A fast-growing national sports bar chain is planning a location in downtown Milwaukee’s Deer District in a space currently home to, a self-described “ultimate sports bar experience,” is poised to take over the high-profile space across from Fiserv Forum, according to a license application submitted to the city on Wednesday. Much like MECCA, Denver-based Tom's Watch Bar is known for its modern take on traditional bar food and wall-to-wall televisions, according to the company's website. The company was co-founded by, co-founder of Smashburger. The Milwaukee location will be Tom's Watch Bar's 17th location. The company recently signed leases for a new location in Cleveland and two new locations in Seattle, and plans to open 10 to 12 locations in the next 18 months, according to its website. The MECCA, which debuted in 2019 as part of the initial Deer District development, currently occupies the 14,600-square-foot space at 1134 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave., complete with indoor and outdoor bars, two patios and a massive 42-foot screen. Operated by the, The MECCA is part of the Entertainment Block in Deer District, which is also home to businesses like The New Fashioned (formerly Punch Bowl Social), Drink Wisconsinbly and Explorium Distilled (formerly Good City Brewing). Tom's Watch Bar affiliate TWB Milwaukee LLC began its 10-year lease in the space on Aug. 1, according to the license application. Representatives from Tom's Watch Bar and the Milwaukee Bucks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.