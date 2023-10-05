NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will return to Milwaukee Mile in 2024

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will return to the Milwaukee Mile in 2024, with a race scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 25, event promoter Track Enterprises announced on Wednesday.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series held races at the Milwaukee Mile from 1995-2009, and returned to the track on Aug. 27 this year for the Clean Harbors 175 race. The race drew a crowd of more than 17,000 to the 120-year-old racetrack.

“We had a great crowd” said Bob Sargent, president of Macon, Illinois-based Track Enterprises. “We are thrilled with this opportunity to build on the success. NASCAR’s return to the Milwaukee Mile is made possible by the support of the race fans and our industry and sponsor partners.”

After a significant decline in major racing activity at the Milwaukee Mile since 2009, races at returning to the historic one-mile oval track. Last week, officials announced the return of IndyCar racing to the Milwaukee Mile, after nearly a decade hiatus. The NTT IndyCar Series will have its first-ever doubleheader at the racetrack on Labor Day weekend next year (Aug. 30 to Sept. 1), as part of a multi-year agreement between IndyCar parent company Penske Entertainment and Wisconsin State Fair Park. The three-day event will mark IndyCar’s first race at the Milwaukee Mile since 2015.