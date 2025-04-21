Log In
Restaurants

Nadi Plates to occupy Crossroads Collective space on the East Side

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Crossroads Collective
Crossroads Collective occupies the former Oriental Drugs building, located at 2238 N. Farwell Ave.
Learn more about:
Nadi PlatesAustin Santaniello

Nadi Plates, an Italian food truck and catering business, is the tenant that will open a restaurant in the Crossroads Collective food hall space at 2238 N. Farwell Ave. on Milwaukee’s East Side.

The announcement comes a week after Crossroads Collective announced that it will close permanently on May 8, and that a restaurant tenant would be taking over the space.

The location on Farwell Avenue will be Nadi Plates’ first brick-and-mortar storefront after three years in business.

Beginning in late May, the space will transition into a restaurant that will also serve as the production hub for Nadi Plates’ food trucks, catering business, and its stall at American Family Field, according to a press release from Nadi Plates.

Nadi Plates’ storefront is slated to open in fall and will feature Italian small plates, a selection of cocktails and wine, plant-based and gluten-free menu items, and a European-style espresso bar and café, according to the press release.

“We aim to create a sophisticated but comfortable neighborhood gathering spot, celebrating great food, wine, and company,” Nadi Plates’ representative Austin Santaniello wrote in the release.

Nadi Plates will also utilize nearby Ivanhoe Plaza this summer for a series of pop-up events to introduce its cuisine to the neighborhood.

In late March, Nadi Plates opened its pseudo food truck location at The Alley, American Family Field’s newest food attraction – a food truck park located on the Loge level of the stadium near left field. It will occupy the space for the duration of the season.

Nadi Plates at The Alley

