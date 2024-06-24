My Favorite Tech: Mike Gallagher

Former Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher is the newly named senior strategic advisor at Green Bay-based TitletownTech, a venture capital firm formed in 2019 through a partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft. TitletownTech is an early-stage VC firm that invests in entrepreneurs solving problems in industries core to Wisconsin and the Midwest. In his new role, Gallagher leverages his expertise in technology and security to back companies in the region. Here are a few pieces of technology that Gallagher relies on during his day-to-day work.“I’ve developed only one life hack: waking up early to write for an hour before the day puts me on defense. Freedom shuts off internet access for a pre-set period of time (a modern-day Ulysses contract), thereby helping me get my most important work done right away.”“This is not that exciting, I get it, but AirPods allow me to make calls while walking outside or to secretly listen to Packers podcasts while I do chores. I can do business while running or changing diapers ... a massive efficiency gain.”“In order to kick an addiction to buying new books that would stack up and stress me out if left unread, a few years back I vowed only to use library books. Then I discovered Libby, which sends free library books to my Kindle. Though lately I haven’t had much time for reading, at least I’m not buying books, and I can easily load up on reading material for travel without being weighed down.”