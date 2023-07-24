My Favorite Tech: Austin Kreinz

Austin Kreinz Founder and chief executive officer, Atomix Logistics As the head of a quickly growing e-commerce fulfillment company in Milwaukee, Adam Kreinz is all about leveraging technology to become even more efficient and to stay in contact with his 100-plus customers across the globe. He shared some of his favorites: Google Workspace It seems

As the head of a quickly growing e-commerce fulfillment company in Milwaukee, Adam Kreinz is all about leveraging technology to become even more efficient and to stay in contact with his 100-plus customers across the globe. He shared some of his favorites:

Google Workspace

It seems simple and boring, but the combination of Gmail for emailing, Google Drive for document storage and Google Meet for meetings is by far the best value for growing a startup, especially a bootstrapped one. Not only is the collaboration aspect for internal teams and external partners a game changer, but for a tech-centric organization, the interconnectedness of their apps and the accessible (application programming interface) makes leveraging modern tools like ChatGPT, Slack, Zapier and thousands more extremely easy and fast.

ChatGPT

Our team has been predominantly exploring ChatGPT’s latest version. The most exciting development is twofold. First, leveraging Open AI’s API to connect to other data sources. I’ve used it to pull QuickBooks financials directly into Google Sheets with a simple question: ‘What was net income for Q1?’ Second, implementing AI customer support and training ChatGPT on our internal knowledge base.

Slack

There’s no better tool to communicate, plan and organize conversations for internal teams and organizations. I’m also in several additional groups of founders and local Milwaukee entrepreneurs in which we communicate and help each other.

Twitter

It’s an undervalued tool by most from a business perspective. From firsthand experience, I can say that I’ve made close friends and created highly valuable business partnerships by speaking with others, asking questions, sharing my story and helping others. If you’re looking for opportunity, or simply conversation, go on Twitter and give it a chance. Also, with the proliferation and speed of news and media, it’s important to decipher what’s the truth and what’s not. While that can be hard, the speed of information is incredible. I’ve used this countless times to get insight on news impacting our business, carrier updates, weather and sports (for fun!).