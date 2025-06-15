My Best Advice: Dave Beeler

Beeler Construction Inc.
Menomonee Falls
Industry:
Commercial construction
beelerconstruction.com
Employees:
60
“My grandfather, Don Siebert, and my parents, Mark and Renee Beeler, deeply shaped my work ethic and core values. From my grandfather and mother, I learned to find the positive in any situation and the timeless principle to always treat others with respect. My father instilled in me a mindset of extreme ownership – if you truly want something, you will find a way. There are no excuses or rescues when it comes to doing the right thing, not what’s easy. He also taught me to live below my means and stay grounded, reminding me that life is a personal journey of growth, not a competition.
“Several influential mentors further guided me to align my daily actions with a deeper purpose – to find the ‘why’ in what I do. They helped me develop a long-term vision, starting with a 10-year goal and working backwards through five-year, three-year and one-year milestones, down to quarterly checkpoints and daily habits. Their simple yet profound advice resonates with me, ‘If you don’t know where you’re going, any road will get you there.’”
Age:
38
Professional experience: Dave Beeler
is part of the third generation of his family to own and lead Beeler Construction, which was founded in 1986 by his grandfather, Curtis Beeler Sr., along with his father, Mark Beeler, and uncle, Curtis Beeler Jr. Dave started working for the family business at age 18 as a carpentry apprentice, advancing to journeyman by age 22. He was a sub-foreman, foreman, and superintendent before moving to the office in 2011 to focus on project management and safety.
He was named president in 2018 and currently owns the company with family members Kim (Beeler) Peterson, CFO, and Chad Beeler, CIO. Under his direction, the general contractor between 2020 and 2024 doubled its workforce from 31 to 61 and tripled its revenue from $16.6 million to $54.7 million.