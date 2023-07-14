Muskego man facing money laundering charge after illegally cashing checks

By
-

A Muskego man has been charged with one count of monetary laundering after he allegedly ran an unlicensed money transmitting business from his home. Jorge Torres was the sole owner of Torres, Inc., a drywall business that operated out of his Muskego home. Torres, Inc. provided contract workers for residential and commercial drywall projects. Some

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

