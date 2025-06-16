Muskego-based trucking company planning to triple its footprint with new building

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Muskego-based Jewell Trucking is planning to expand its local footprint by building a 16,000-square-foot industrial building near its existing 5,000-square-foot office, located at S83 W19021 Saturn Drive in the Muskego Business Park. Jewell’s new building will feature additional office space, a truck wash and six bays for maintenance and repair. A large fenced-in area outside

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Muskego-based Jewell Trucking is planning to expand its local footprint by building a 16,000-square-foot industrial building near its existing 5,000-square-foot office, located at S83 W19021 Saturn Drive in the Muskego Business Park.

Jewell’s new building will feature additional office space, a truck wash and six bays for maintenance and repair. A large fenced-in area outside the building will be used for truck parking and storage with capacity for 16 additional trailers and 10 box containers, according to documents filed with the city of Muskego.

The building is planned to accommodate Jewell’s four full-time office employees and its 15-20 truck drivers.

Muskego’s Plan Commission approved plans for the building in early June. At the time of the approval, Jewell had not yet closed on the purchase of the land, but its offer was accepted, according to Adam Trzebiatowski, planning manager for the city of Muskego.

Jewell Trucking is a family-owned hauling and dumpster rental company offering a variety of hauling services including roll-off dumpster rentals, snow plow and salting services, field and brush mower services, and general hauling with dump trucks, semis, and loaders.

Jewell Trucking did not respond to multiple requests for comment.