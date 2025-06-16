Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Real Estate

Muskego-based trucking company planning to triple its footprint with new building

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Jewell Trucking's existing office at S83 W19021 Saturn Drive in Muskego. Photo from Google Maps
Learn more about:
Jewell TruckingAdam Trzebiatowski

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Muskego-based Jewell Trucking is planning to expand its local footprint by building a 16,000-square-foot industrial building near its existing 5,000-square-foot office, located at S83 W19021 Saturn Drive in the Muskego Business Park. Jewell’s new building will feature additional office space, a truck wash and six bays for maintenance and repair. A large fenced-in area outside

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.