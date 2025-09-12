Museum and community center planned at Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum

1 of 7

On Thursday, the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on America, nonprofit organization Kewaskum Remembers 9/11 Inc. announced plans to build a museum and community center at the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum.

Gordon Haberman, whose daughter, Andrea, was killed in the attacks at the World Trade Center in New York, worked together with other community members to procure an artifact to be used for a 9/11 memorial in Kewaskum. After a lengthy process, the Kewaskum Area Arts Council was awarded a section of I-beam from the North Tower of the World Trade Center to be used in a public memorial. The 2,200-pound steel beam arrived in Kewaskum in August 2014.

Construction of the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial plaza, located at 1308 Fond du Lac Ave. in Kewaskum, began in 2019. It was dedicated in 2021.

- Advertisement -

The memorial is managed by Kewaskum Rembers 9/11 Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, which on Thursday announced plans to add a museum and community center. The 4,500-square-foot building will include: a central exhibit space with interactive displays and educational stations, a multifunctional community room for local events and school groups, indoor/outdoor access, ADA-compliant restrooms, a concessions-capable kitchen, a staff office, climate-controlled storage, A/V support, and an outdoor pavilion.

The new facility will replace the former Kewaskum Municipal Annex building and serve as an indoor learning space, museum, and community gathering area.

The project is being designed in partnership with West Bend-based American Architectural Group. The building’s design includes architectural elements inspired by the Twin Towers. A prominent “NEVER FORGET” feature will greet visitors as they enter.

“This project marks the next step in our mission to educate future generations about September 11, 2001,” said Fuzz Martin, president of Kewaskum Remembers 9/11, Inc. and the Kewaskum Village Board. “The memorial has become a destination, not just for remembrance, but for learning. This addition will ensure we can carry that mission forward all year-round, in any weather, and for decades to come.”

Kewaskum Remembers 9/11, Inc. said it will raise all funds necessary for construction through private donations and grants. No taxpayer funding will be used for construction, the organization said. The Village of Kewaskum will retain ownership of the building and will manage community room rentals and basic maintenance.

Construction is expected to begin once fundraising milestones are met.

- Advertisement -

“This is truly a community-driven project,” said Martin. “Our goal is to honor those we lost, educate future generations, and create a space that serves Kewaskum for years to come.”