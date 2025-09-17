Munson, Inc.

Glendale | Founded: 1955

Employees: 68 | Industry: Construction

Munson provides asphalt paving, sealcoating and fencing services to commercial and residential customers in the greater Milwaukee area.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Bob Fetherston, president: “At Munson, we build most projects with our own crews – people we’ve trained, invested in, and worked alongside for years. That means the same hands that start the job finish it, giving us total control over quality, schedules and results.”

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

“We believe the best way to know what customers want is to ask them. Recently, we started sending out short surveys after projects, giving clients a chance to share feedback and suggestions for improvement. Beyond that, we stay plugged into the industry by being active members of both local and national trade associations.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“A game-changing decision for us was acquiring Frank Armstrong’s business – primarily for their deep expertise in sports surfaces, though they also brought paving experience.”

What one thing would you change to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin better?

“I would focus on finding ways to engage the youth who need guidance the most, so they are willing to take part in programs that teach respect, responsibility, and nonviolent problem-solving.”