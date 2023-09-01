Multifamily complex and storage facility planned in Burlington

Developers are planning to build a multi-family housing complex and storage facility off of Highway 83 in Burlington. According to preliminary plans filed with the Department of Natural Resources, the proposal, from Burlington-based, is for an undeveloped 75-acre site located about a quarter mile south of the intersection of Highway 83 (South Pine Street) and Highway 36, on the west side of Highway 36. Most of the development would be concentrated at the eastern portion of the site, near Highway 83, with 60 multi-family units in five buildings and on-site property management. There would also be a storage unit development called Black Tie Storage, which would consist of around 40 storage units of varying sizes and a clubhouse, maps filed with the DNR show. At the back of the property, there are plans for a potential single family estate. Faust Investments LLC has done two apartment developments in Burlington, as well as one condo development, the company's website shows. A representative from the company could not be reached for comment on the project. [caption id="attachment_575401" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Map from Wisconsin DNR / Faust Investments LLC[/caption]