Multi-tenant retail building planned in Oconomowoc

An 8,000-square-foot multi-tenant retail building is being planned at the southwest corner of Pabst Farms Boulevard and Pabst Farms Circle in Oconomowoc, within the Pabst Farms development district.
The four-unit building would include dedicated space for a drive-thru Dunkin' Donuts restaurant and a Buffalo Wild Wings GO restaurant. There is a 1,900-square-foot retail space and a 2,200-square-oot restaurant space that are yet to be tenanted, according to documents submitted to the city.
The development team is aiming to start construction this coming spring, with project completion occurring in the fall, documents submitted to the city say.
The lot is located near the intersection of Highway 67 and I-94, across from a shopping center anchored by Metro Market and down the street from a Fleet Farm store and a proposed 59-acre mixed-use development.