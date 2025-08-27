Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
People in the News

MPS Foundation names new executive director

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Learn more about:
MPS FoundationJohn KerseyMyra EdwardsWillie Jude II

Myra Edwards. Photo credit: MPS Foundation The Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation has named Myra Edwards as its new leader. Edwards most recently served as the City of Milwaukee Health Department’s chief of staff. She previously spent 15 years working for Milwaukee Public Schools, including about two years as a community development

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.