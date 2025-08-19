Mount Mary launches reduced-credit bachelor’s degrees in cybersecurity, digital marketing

Beginning in the spring, Mount Mary University in Milwaukee will offer a reduced-credit bachelor’s degree program.

The program requires students to complete 95 credits instead of the traditional 120 credits required to complete a bachelor’s degree, Mount Mary announced on Tuesday. The pilot program offers a degree in two concentrations: cybersecurity and digital marketing.

“Reduced-credit majors are designed for students who want a shorter, three-year college experience, allowing them to enter the workforce sooner,” said Kristen Carioti, professor and dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Mount Mary. “Depending on the program, they can complete a bachelor’s degree faster, with fewer required credits.”