Menomonee Falls | Founded: 2007

Employees: 29 | Industry: Construction

Revenue (2025 projected): $150 million

Moore Construction Services is a construction manager, design-builder and general contractor serving commercial, institutional and multifamily markets in Wisconsin.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

- Advertisement -

Mike Moore, president: “Our pre-construction services set the tone for project success before construction even begins. Paired with our superintendent-centric approach, our construction management services ensure a seamless experience for our customers.”

If you could fast-forward three years, what would success look like for your company?

“Intentional, sustainable growth; 90% of our work coming through negotiated contracts; high client retention; and a strong, tight-knit team continuing to service our customers through meaningful projects.”

What’s a recent risk you took that did or did not pay off? What did you learn from it?

“We leaned into the multifamily and senior living markets about seven years ago at a time when it wasn’t a core focus. That decision has paid off, positioning us in a high-demand sector and broadening our portfolio.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

- Advertisement -

“Don’t hesitate to pay for expertise. Whether it’s legal, financial or technical, engaging the right experts early saves time, reduces risk and increases confidence in every decision.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“Our culture is hard-working, positive, and family oriented. We focus on creating meaningful work and a supportive environment where every team member can succeed, grow and feel valued.”